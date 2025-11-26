Rasmussen Poll: 51% of Young Voters Back Democratic Socialist for '28

A new Rasmussen Reports and Heartland Institute poll found that a slim majority of likely voters ages 18 to 39 want a democratic socialist to win the 2028 presidential election.

The survey of 1,496 likely voters showed 51% favored a democratic socialist victory, while 36% said they opposed that outcome and 17% were unsure.

The survey was conducted from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points at a 95% confidence level.

Among young Democrats, support for a democratic socialist president stood at 82%. Among young Republicans, 65% opposed the idea.

Independents were split, with 37% supporting and 31% opposing.

The underlying data shows a complex picture.

Family influence appears strongest among those who back democratic socialism.

Fifty-four percent of the respondents said their parents or guardians held favorable views of democratic socialism when they were growing up, and 27% identified those same family members as the most influential force shaping their worldview.

Education also plays a notable role.

Fifty-two percent of respondents recalled teachers or professors who were favorable toward democratic socialism, and 22% described those educators as "very favorable." Only 26% said their teachers or professors expressed unfavorable views.

Media consumption habits round out the pattern.

Seventeen percent of young voters said online videos or podcasts were the primary influence behind their support. Ten percent pointed to books.

Smaller shares identified grandparents, print or digital news, and television. A limited number said church leaders or teachers were their most important influence.

Previous Rasmussen polling showed that younger voters also supported economic proposals favored by democratic socialist lawmakers, including rent freezes and government-run retail options.

The demographic distinctions in the data are sharp.

Support is strongest among the youngest adults, with 57% of voters ages 18 to 24 backing a democratic socialist candidate. Support drops to 46% among those aged 35 to 39.

Women show slightly higher levels of support than men across the under-40 group.

For conservatives and President Donald Trump, the findings indicate a potential need for long-term adjustments in GOP strategy regarding younger voters.

Data suggest that gaining support among younger Americans may require policies or messaging that reflect the economic conditions influencing their political attitudes.