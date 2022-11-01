Poll: Voter Pessimism on Economy Helping GOP

Republicans have received a slight bump in recent polls before the midterm elections mostly due to voters' unfavorable outlook on the economy, according to a new survey from The Wall Street Journal.

The poll asked voters to say why "this election is more important than most elections":

16% said the country needs to change direction.

13% said protecting election integrity and democracy.

12% said to remove President Joe Biden.

12% said to prevent Republicans from winning.

11% said to keep Democrats from winning.

11% said the economy.

9% said abortion or women's rights.

Voters also were asked to name the issue that "has made you MOST likely to vote in the upcoming Congressional election in November":

34% said inflation and rising prices.

28% said threats to democracy.

17% said the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

11% said illegal immigration and border security.

8% said crime.

2% don't know or refused to answer.

Republican pollster Tony Fabrizio, who conducted the survey with Democrat John Anzalone, said "the focus on the economic stuff, particularly inflation, is helpful to the GOP headed into the final stretch."

Fabrizio noted that undecided voters are more likely to express concerns about the economy, meaning they "look more likely to break Republican than they do Democrat, if they vote."

If the election were held today:

46% in total support Republicans.

44% in total support Democrats.

9% are undecided.

Anzalone said that no matter what party holds control over Congress or the White House, unaffiliated voters "break against the party when you have economic diagnostics like we're seeing. End of story, done."

He added: "Voters trust the Republicans on that, right now. That's tough sledding for us."

The poll also found that in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup, Biden and former President Donald Trump would be tied if the 2024 presidential election were held today:

46% would vote for Biden.

46% would vote for Trump.

8% are undecided.

The Journal polled 1,500 registered voters across the country Oct. 22-26 with a margin of error of plus/minus 2.5 percentage points.