Emerson College/Hill Poll: Oz Holds Post-Debate Lead Over Fetterman

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican U.S. Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, is holding a slight lead over his Democrat opponent, state Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, and most voters said they expect Oz will pull out the win.

A poll conducted by Emerson College and The Hill and released Thursday, shows Oz ahead by 48% to 46% for Fetterman, for a lead that fell within the poll's three-point margin of error, reports The Hill.

The poll, conducted on Oct. 28-31 among 1,000 "very likely" voters, further showed that 54% of voters surveyed said they expect Oz to win, compared to 47% for Fetterman.

Another 4% of the voters said they were undecided, which showed a five-point increase for Oz since September and a one-point bump for Fetterman.

The newest poll comes after Fetterman, who is still recovering from a stroke in May, had difficulties in the debate against Oz, a veteran television show star, and showed people's opinions changed after seeing his performance:

50% said the debate worsened their opinion of Fetterman.

20% said it improved their opinion about him.

31% said it made no difference.

44% said the debate improved their opinion on Oz.

25% said it worsened their opinion of him.

30% said it made no difference.

"Of those who say they have heard, seen, or read a lot about the debate, Oz leads Fetterman 55% to 41%," Spencer Kimball, the executive director of Emerson College polling, commented. "Among those who have heard, seen, or read only a little or nothing about the debate, Fetterman leads 56 percent to 28 percent."

Meanwhile, in other Pennsylvania races, the poll showed state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the Democrat gubernatorial candidate for governor, ahead of GOP challenger Doug Mastriano by 50% to 41%.

However, not all of those potential Shapiro voters are planning to vote for Fetterman, said Kimball, with 9% of the people who plan to vote for Shapiro saying they will support Oz in his Senate bid.