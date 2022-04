Fifty-one percent of Americans approve of a judge's ruling striking down the nation's federal mask mandate on public transportation, according to a new poll by Rasmussen Reports.

Here are how the poll results, released Friday, break down:

34% say it is a bad decision, while 16% are not certain.

72% of Republicans say it is a good decision.

51% of Democrats say ending the mask mandate is bad.

48% of independents say it a good decision, compared to 36% who say it is a bad decision.

51% of all those polled say they believe the danger from COVID-19 is mostly over, compared to 40% who think it remains a major public health threat.

The poll, conducted April 20-21, surveyed 1,000 people. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.