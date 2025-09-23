Suffolk Poll: Mamdani Plus-20 in NYC Mayoral Race

Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani has a 20-point lead over former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the New York City mayoral race, according to a new Suffolk University City View poll published Tuesday.

The survey found 45% support Mamdani in November's election, compared with 25% for Cuomo, who is running as an independent. Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa is at 9%, while incumbent Democratic Mayor Eric Adams, running as an independent, has 8% of the support, according to the poll.

Nearly 60% of the respondents rejected accusations that Mamdani is anti-semitic, despite his assertions he would have Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrested for war crimes if he ever came to New York, the survey said.

Respondents cited affordability (21%), crime (20%), and the economy/jobs (14%) as their top issues.

A Quinnipiac poll conducted earlier this month showed Mamdani with a 22-point lead, and an Emerson College survey showed him with a 15-point lead, also earlier this month.

However, the Suffolk poll was the first to include all seven candidates running for mayor, including Conservative Party nominee Irene Estrada, independent Joseph Hernandez, and independent Jim Walden, who combined for 1%, according to the survey. Another 9% said they were undecided.

Suffolk surveyed 500 likely voters from Sept. 16-18. The margin of error was +/- 4.4 points.