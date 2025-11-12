Poll: Major Majority of Americans Support US Aid for Hunger, Security

A major majority of Americans — 77% of likely voters — support U.S. foreign aid when it serves strategic national interests and uses American-made products to save lives and strengthen U.S. security and alliances, according to a new survey by McLaughlin & Associates.

John McLaughlin, CEO and partner at McLaughlin & Associates, told Newsmax he was not surprised by the results.

"It's not a surprise when it's used for our strategic interests and true humanitarian aid," he said.

"The majority of voters support international assistance that saves lives, improves global health, strengthens alliances, and bolsters national security and the economy."

The nationwide survey of 1,200 likely voters, conducted Oct. 26–29, shows bipartisan approval for aid that aligns with President Donald Trump's "America First" vision rather than open-ended foreign spending.

Nearly three-quarters of Trump voters (76%) and Republicans (76%) said such aid represents a "strategic investment in American leadership consistent with Trump's America First agenda."

McLaughlin said one of the most striking findings was that voters view aid as a strategic tool to reduce illegal immigration.

"If we provide aid to help people where they live, we can avoid future refugee migration," he told Newsmax.

The survey found that 72% of independents and 77% of evangelicals share that sentiment.

The poll also showed more than 50% of voters believe past congressional cuts to foreign assistance hurt America's standing as a global superpower, suggesting broad support for restoring limited, accountable programs focused on U.S. benefits.

When asked why they support international assistance, voters gave pragmatic answers:

- 35% cited national security reasons, such as countering adversaries like China, Russia, and Iran

- 23% pointed to economic benefits for U.S. farmers and small businesses

- 19% cited moral or religious obligations

- 16% emphasized America's global leadership role

The study also revealed that Americans are dramatically misinformed about how much the U.S. spends on aid: a whopping 90% overestimate it.

"Most media do not report the amounts in context of the whole budget," McLaughlin said.

"And Americans have been learning about waste and abuse the Trump administration uncovered. They want accountability and honesty."

The McLaughlin survey shows overwhelming backing for American-manufactured humanitarian goods.

By an 8-to-1 margin (81% to 10%), voters support allocating a tiny fraction of the budget — just 0.025% — to ship U.S.-made therapeutic food to starving children.

Another 78% favor providing American-made prenatal vitamins to women in developing nations.

Four in five respondents also support reviving President Dwight D. Eisenhower's Food for Peace program, which aids foreign nations while boosting American agriculture and exports. McLaughlin said that reflects a "common-sense patriotism" that resonates with voters across party lines.

Finally, nearly three-quarters (73%) of Americans favor creating a new public-private partnership between the U.S. government and philanthropies to deliver aid directly through American-made products — bypassing the United Nations and saving taxpayer money.

"Without a doubt," McLaughlin added, "this is one 'America First' area where Democrats and liberals are amenable — when it's about humanitarian aid and national security interests that help our allies and counter our enemies."