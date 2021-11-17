ABC/WaPo Poll: Most Say Biden Has Not Done Much Since Taking Office

A new ABC News/Washington Post poll indicates that most people believe that President Joe Biden has done ''not very much'' or ''nothing'' since taking office.

''Biden has been president for about ten months,'' the poll indicates. ''Would you say he has accomplished a great deal during that time, a good amount, not very much or little or nothing?''

The poll outlined that 63% of respondents believe Biden has done ''not very much'' or ''little or nothing'' since his time in office. Conversely, 27% believe Biden has achieved a ''good amount,'' and 8% believe he has achieved a ''great deal.''

The poll continues, mentioning that 59% are either ''very'' or ''somewhat'' concerned the president will ''do too much to increase the size and role of government in U.S. society.''

Additionally, the poll adds that ''among key factors is the economy: with inflation soaring, 70 percent say it's in bad shape, up from 58 percent last spring. While just half blame Biden directly for inflation – its the worst in 31 years – his approval for handling the economy overall is down to 39 percent, off 6 points just since early September and 13 points from last spring.''

The poll was conducted from Nov. 7 to 10 and surveyed 1,001 adults and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.