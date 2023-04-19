Poll: Most Voters Disapprove of Biden on Immigration

Fifty-eight percent of voters in seven key battleground states disapprove of the way President Joe Biden is handling immigration, according to a Global Strategy Group poll released Tuesday.

Additionally, 52% say he's ignoring problems at the border and 50% say he's ignoring the situation involving Dreamers and the undocumented.

While both political parties received low marks on the issue, Republicans are trusted to handle it more than Democrats because voters hear from them more, 47% to 39%. According to the poll, Democrats face more public criticism on immigration because voters don’t know where they stand.

The poll, conducted for Immigration Hub and Voto Latino, comes less than a month before the White House plans to end Title 42, the Trump-era health edict that allowed border agents to expel millions of migrants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beatriz Lopez, Immigration Hub’s chief political and communications officer, told Politico that the administration should get ahead of Republicans and set the tone for the immigration discussion ahead of Title 42’s May 11 end date.

"It’s comms 101," Lopez said. "Get ahead of the narrative. Talk about what you’re doing. Talk about what you plan to do. But it’s talking about both — not just the border but also what they’re planning to do to protect Dreamers and others who are every bit a part of the American community. That balanced approach is what works with voters."

Eighty-two percent of those surveyed believe the immigration system is broken and want to see increased border security and the creation of a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers and other eligible migrants.

"Voters disapprove of the job both parties are doing on immigration because they see the system as deeply broken and in desperate need of a fix," Nick Gourevitch, partner and managing director at Global Strategy Group, told Politico. "Recent polling shows voters clearly want Washington to act with solutions that are balanced — that include both border security and pathways to citizenship and legal status for Dreamers and other immigrants."

The poll was conducted April 4-11 among 1,201 likely 2024 general election voters in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.8 percentage points.