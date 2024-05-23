Marquette Poll: Biden, Trump Tied in Head-to-Head Matchup

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are tied when pitted against each other in a head-to-head contest, according to a poll from the Marquette University Law School.
Voters are evenly split when asked to pick between Biden and Trump, the presumptive nominees of their respective parties:
When independent candidates Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cornel West and Green Party candidate Jill Stein are included, Trump leads:
- Biden: 37%
- Trump: 40%
- Kennedy: 17%
- Stein: 3%
- West: 3%
The survey also asked voters to rate their opinion of each candidate:
- Biden: 39% favorable, 60% unfavorable, 1% haven't heard enough to decide.
- Trump: 41% favorable, 58% unfavorable, 1% haven't heard enough to decide.
- Kennedy: 31% favorable, 45% unfavorable, 24% haven't heard enough to decide.
- Stein: 12% favorable, 26% unfavorable, 62% haven't heard enough to decide.
- West: 11% favorable, 20% unfavorable, 69% haven't heard enough to decide.
Marquette Law School surveyed 902 registered voters across the country from May 6-15, 2024 with a margin of error of +/- 4.6 percentage points.
