Poll: Biden's Approval Rating Dips to 63 Percent Among Jewish Voters

A new poll released by the Jewish Electorate Institute, a group guided by prominent Jewish Democrats, indicates that President Joe Biden's approval rating among Jewish voters dipped to 63% this year, marking a double-digit drop from 80% last year.

On Wednesday, Ron Kampeas of the Jewish Telegraphic Agency reported that while "a majority of U.S. Jews" still "approve of the job he is doing ... His disapproval rating this year is at 37%, up from 20 percent last July."

The Jewish Electorate Institute, which again conducted the poll, was later criticized for trying to put a positive spin on Biden's falling approval rating.

Martin Frost, the institute's chairman, went on to say that "Jewish Americans continue to support President Biden and the Democratic Party at levels higher than the general American voting population, a trend that appears on track to continue in this year's midterm elections and in the future."

While the response from the Jewish Electorate Institute posits an optimistic outlook for the president's approval ratings, according to Breitbart, Matt Brooks, executive director of the Republican Jewish Coalition, says: "President Biden's numbers are down everywhere because his presidency is a resounding failure. From Afghanistan to Iran to China, Biden's foreign policy has been simply awful.

''At home, the historically high inflation rate, rising crime, the destruction of America's domestic energy capabilities, and the botched response to the Covid pandemic have badly hurt American families. The Biden presidency has been a disaster for this country, and thoughtful Jewish voters are coming to realize that."

"This poll," he added, "reinforces the ongoing trend of Jewish voters abandoning the Democrats and moving toward the GOP.

''We saw this very strongly in the Jewish vote for President Donald Trump in 2020, when, according to network exit polls, Trump won 30.5% of the Jewish vote nationally and an historic 42% of the Jewish vote in Florida, a key battleground state. We expect this trend to continue in the midterms, in the 2024 presidential election, and beyond."