Poll: Gun Control Focuses Voters' Concern, but Economy Tops It

More Americans are concerned with gun control policies now than they were a few months ago, according to a new survey conducted from July 28 to Aug. 1 by Monmouth University.

Results of the survey, "Dems Gain Slightly in Congress Support," indicate that 38% of U.S. voters believe gun control is an "extremely important" issue, up from 32% in May. The polling comes roughly three months out from the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Abortion and gun control are the second and third most important issues among those surveyed.

But according to Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, "the state of the economy is certainly going to be omnipresent in the election." He went on to say that "Democrats may have a harder time motivating their base in part because of the wider range of priorities among their voters."

According to The Hill, the survey comes at a time when the United States is facing a string of headlines involving shootings, including in a Buffalo, New York supermarket in May, where 10 African Americans were killed; a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school, where 21 people were killed; and the Fourth of July shooting where a gunman opened fire on an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing seven.

In June, President Joe Biden signed the most significant federal gun control legislation in almost 30 years. The new law gives incentives to states to expand background checks for legal gun buyers 21 years old and younger and pass red-flag laws, among other things.

Last week, the House passed a bill to ban assault weapons after a strident push from Democrats. The measure is likely to pass the evenly split Senate with the tiebreaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris.

The survey states that 808 adults in the U.S. were polled. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.