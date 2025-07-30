Poll: Most Voters Back USDA Plan to Restrict Chinese Purchases of US Farmland

Most voters support the U.S. Department of Agriculture plan to crack down on Chinese nationals who seek to purchase American farmland according to a new poll released on Wednesday.

The survey, conducted by the Protecting America Initiative, a group that advocates against the Chinese Communist Party, found that most likely voters support the National Farm Security Action Plan released by Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins that would enact stricter penalties and guidelines for foreign owners of U.S. farmland who are citizens of foreign adversaries, among other initiatives.

When asked, "Do you support or oppose USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins' decision to crackdown on Chinese nationals purchasing US farmland?"

65% support the plan to crackdown on Chinese ownership of American farmland

38% strongly support

27% somewhat support

8% somewhat oppose

8% strongly oppose

19% are not sure

When asked, "Do you support or oppose USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins' decision to refocus domestic investment and identify non-adversarial partners to work with when domestic production is not available?"

Most voters said they "strongly" or "somewhat" support that decision, while less than half said they would "somewhat" or "strongly" oppose it.

26% strongly support

31% somewhat support

11% somewhat oppose

7% strongly oppose

25% are not sure

In addition, the survey found:

82% are concerned about Chinese nationals buying U.S. farmland.

78% expressed concern about foreign ownership of land near military bases and critical infrastructure.

Protecting America Initiative surveyed 1,037 likely general election voters across the country from July 14-15, 2025 with a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.