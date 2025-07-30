Poll: Most Voters Back USDA Plan to Restrict Chinese Purchases of US Farmland

Most voters support the U.S. Department of Agriculture plan to crack down on Chinese nationals who seek to purchase American farmland according to a new poll released on Wednesday.
The survey, conducted by the Protecting America Initiative, a group that advocates against the Chinese Communist Party, found that most likely voters support the National Farm Security Action Plan released by Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins that would enact stricter penalties and guidelines for foreign owners of U.S. farmland who are citizens of foreign adversaries, among other initiatives.
When asked, "Do you support or oppose USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins' decision to crackdown on Chinese nationals purchasing US farmland?"
- 65% support the plan to crackdown on Chinese ownership of American farmland
- 38% strongly support
- 27% somewhat support
- 8% somewhat oppose
- 8% strongly oppose
- 19% are not sure
When asked, "Do you support or oppose USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins' decision to refocus domestic investment and identify non-adversarial partners to work with when domestic production is not available?"
Most voters said they "strongly" or "somewhat" support that decision, while less than half said they would "somewhat" or "strongly" oppose it.
- 26% strongly support
- 31% somewhat support
- 11% somewhat oppose
- 7% strongly oppose
- 25% are not sure
In addition, the survey found:
- 82% are concerned about Chinese nationals buying U.S. farmland.
- 78% expressed concern about foreign ownership of land near military bases and critical infrastructure.
Protecting America Initiative surveyed 1,037 likely general election voters across the country from July 14-15, 2025 with a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.
Theodore Bunker ✉
Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.
© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.