Poll: Strong Jobs Report Overshadowed by Inflation

Americans say the strong job market has been overshadowed by inflation, according to a new poll conducted by CBS.

The survey, conducted from April 5 to 8, found that when asking whether the current job market was "good" or "bad," 56% of people said it was good, as opposed to 29% who said it was bad. For the economy, 31% said it was "good," and 63% said it was "bad."

Additionally, the poll also found that:

66% said higher prices have been difficult or a hardship for their family, compared with 26% who said they have been inconvenient

51% said U.S. jobs have increased in the last year, compared with 26% who said they have not changed

Of the respondents who said the economy is bad, 86% cited inflation, 82% said gas prices, 69% said shortage of products and services and 50% said they don't trust the Biden administration

65% said Biden could do more to lower gas prices

76% said the economy should be a high priority, compared with 73% who said inflation, 59% who said crime, 58% who said Russia/Ukraine and 48% who said immigration

According to ABC, Brian Deese, the director of the White House National Economic Council, said earlier this week that the 3.6% unemployment rate and last year's robust growth cushions would cushion the United States against inflation.

"The core question," Deese says, "is whether the strength of the U.S. economy is now an asset or a liability. What we have done over the course of the last 15 months is driven a uniquely strong economic recovery in the United States, which positions us uniquely well to deal with the challenges ahead."

