×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: poll | economy | job market | inflation

Poll: Strong Jobs Report Overshadowed by Inflation

Poll: Strong Jobs Report Overshadowed by Inflation
Workers set up for the grand opening party at the new Tesla Giga Texas manufacturing facility on April 6, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty)

By    |   Sunday, 10 April 2022 06:31 PM

Americans say the strong job market has been overshadowed by inflation, according to a new poll conducted by CBS.

The survey, conducted from April 5 to 8, found that when asking whether the current job market was "good" or "bad," 56% of people said it was good, as opposed to 29% who said it was bad. For the economy, 31% said it was "good," and 63% said it was "bad."

Additionally, the poll also found that: 

  • 66% said higher prices have been difficult or a hardship for their family, compared with 26% who said they have been inconvenient
  • 51% said U.S. jobs have increased in the last year, compared with 26% who said they have not changed
  • Of the respondents who said the economy is bad, 86% cited inflation, 82% said gas prices, 69% said shortage of products and services and 50% said they don't trust the Biden administration
  • 65% said Biden could do more to lower gas prices
  • 76% said the economy should be a high priority, compared with 73% who said inflation, 59% who said crime, 58% who said Russia/Ukraine and 48% who said immigration

According to ABC, Brian Deese, the director of the White House National Economic Council, said earlier this week that the 3.6% unemployment rate and last year's robust growth cushions would cushion the United States against inflation.

"The core question," Deese says, "is whether the strength of the U.S. economy is now an asset or a liability. What we have done over the course of the last 15 months is driven a uniquely strong economic recovery in the United States, which positions us uniquely well to deal with the challenges ahead."

When asked in the CBS poll what President Joe Biden could do to lower gas prices, 65% said he "could do more," and 35% said he "is doing all he can."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Americans say the strong job market has been overshadowed by inflation, according to a new poll conducted by CBS.
poll, economy, job market, inflation
310
2022-31-10
Sunday, 10 April 2022 06:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved