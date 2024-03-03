×
Tags: poll | economy | border | inflation | donald trump

CBS Poll: Trump Widens Lead on Biden Due to Economy, Border

Sunday, 03 March 2024 04:24 PM EST

Former President Donald Trump has widened his CBS News/YouGov poll lead over President Joe Biden to a new high of 4 points as Super Tuesday figures to make a 2020 rematch all but official.

With Americans going sour on Biden's presidency, Trump is drawing 52% support in a head-to-head matchup versus Biden (48%).

Notably, a majority of Trump backers (51%) say their vote is based on liking the candidate, while a plurality of Biden backers (47%) do not base their vote on liking him (just 31%).

Among the other bad signs for Biden:

  • 66% say things in America are going badly under Biden.
  • 45% say Biden has done poorly as president.
  • 45% say Biden's southern border is "a crisis."
  • 50% believe a second Biden term would exacerbate the border crisis.
  • 72% say a second Trump term would reduce illegal crossings.
  • 37% say Democrats' diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts have gone "too far," while 37% also say Republicans' stances on DEI "are about right."
  • 55% say a Biden second term would make prices go up.
  • 44% say a second Trump term would make prices go down.
  • Trump (45%) leads Biden (17%) by 28 points on being "physically healthy enough" to be president again.
  • Trump leads Biden by 17 points (43%-26%) on "mental and cognitive health" to serve as president again.

YouGov polled 2,159 U.S. adults Feb. 28-March 1 and the results have a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percentage points.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Sunday, 03 March 2024 04:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

