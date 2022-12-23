Poll: Trump's Favorable Rating Eclipses McConnell's

There has been no love lost between Donald Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., since the former president left office.

But Trump does have one thing to hold over McConnell: A favorable rating nearly double that of the Kentucky senator, according to the latest Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll.

The poll, which surveyed 1,851 registered voters in the U.S. from Dec. 14-15, showed Trump with a 46% favorable rating, compared with McConnell's 25%. Trump's favorable rating was the highest of the 22 public figures surveyed, including President Joe Biden, who had a 41% favorable rating and a higher unfavorable rating (51%) than Trump's (47%). McConnell's unfavorable rating was 50%.

McConnell has been a harsh critic of Trump since the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, blaming the former president for the attack. McConnell told NBC News on Friday that Trump's political influence has diminished and blamed the former president for tarnishing the party's image with independent and swing voters ahead of the midterm elections.

Trump called McConnell "an absolute disaster" and said he "is more of a Democrat than Republican" for helping to push the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill through the Senate.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had the lowest favorable rating at 14% (71% unfavorable) in the poll. McConnell's minus-25% gap between favorable-unfavorable was second only to Putin's (minus-57%).

Only four public figures in the poll had a higher favorable than unfavorable rating: Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis (45%-31%); Tesla CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk (45%-37%), Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C. (28%-24%) and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas (38%-37%).