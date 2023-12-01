×
Tags: poll | donald trump | ron desantis | virginia | joe biden | ron desantis | gop

Virginia Poll: Trump Leads GOP, DeSantis by 37

By    |   Friday, 01 December 2023 08:34 AM EST

Fifty-one percent of Virginia Republicans say they favor former President Donald Trump in the state's GOP primary, while 14% say they back Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, his closest political rival in the race, according to a new Roanoke College Poll.

Here are highlights from the poll results, released on Thursday.

  • 10% say they support Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
  • 10% say they favor Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who is not a candidate.
  • The remainder of the candidates were all in single digits.
  • 48% of all Virginians polled say they back President Joe Biden in a hypothetical presidential race with Trump, who is favored by 44%.

"Biden leads Trump by about four points at 48% to 44%, which is a continued drop from his 9- and 16-point leads we reported in our August and May polls, respectively," the poll report said.

The survey, conducted Nov. 12-20, polled 686 Virginians. The margin of error is plus or minus 4.31 percentage points.

Jeffrey Rodack | editorial.rodack@newsmax.com

Jeffrey Rodack, who has nearly a half century in news as a senior editor and city editor for national and local publications, has covered politics for Newsmax for nearly seven years.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


