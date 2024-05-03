Rasmussen Poll: Trump Widens Lead Over Biden

Former President Donald Trump has widened his lead over President Joe Biden during the past month in their expected 2024 election matchup, a new poll shows.

A Rasmussen Reports survey released Friday found that in a three-way contest between Biden, Trump, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 46% of likely U.S. voters would choose Trump, 36% would vote for Biden, and 9% would back RFK Jr.

In a five-way match including Green Party candidate Jill Stein and former Harvard professor Cornel West, 48% say they would vote for Trump, 36% for Biden, 8% for RFK Jr., and 1% each for West and Stein.

In April, Trump led Biden by 6 points, 44% to 38%, with RFK Jr. at 10%, Rasmussen Reports noted.

The current poll was conducted amid Trump's fraud trial in New York City.

Other findings showed:

71% of voters say they are excited about the 2024 presidential election, including 47% who are very excited.

59% of Trump voters say they're very excited; 50% of Biden voters say the same.

60% of Republicans say they are very excited about the presidential election, while 45% of Democrats and 36% of voters not affiliated with either party say the same.

In a three-way matchup, Trump gets 80% of GOP voters, Biden gets 70% of Democrats.

Among unaffiliated voters, Trump is backed by 44%, Biden by 26%, and 15% would choose RFK Jr.

In a five-way matchup, Trump wins 52% of white voters, 21% of black voters, 45% of Hispanics, and 63% of other minorities.

In a five-way matchup, Biden gets 34% of whites, 61% of black voters, 30% of Hispanics and 14% of other minorities.

In either a two-way or five-way match, RFK Jr. does best among Hispanics and other minorities.

A majority of voters 40 and above would vote for Trump, while Biden and Trump are virtually tied among those under 40, who are more likely to say they'd vote for RFK Jr.

Self-identified conservative voters are more likely than either liberals or moderates to say they're very excited about the 2024 election.

Moderate voters are more likely than either conservatives or liberals to say they'd vote for RFK Jr.

The poll's margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.