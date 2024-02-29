Bloomberg Poll: Trump Leads Biden in 7 Swing States

Former President Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden in seven swing states, according to the latest Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll.

Trump is ahead of the president in Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, and Wisconsin in a hypothetical 2024 general election matchup, the survey found.

Across the seven swing states overall, 48% of voters say they would back Trump and 43% say they would back Biden.

Also, 8 of 10 swing-state voters say that 81-year-old Biden is too old to be president, Morning Consult said. That's almost double the number of voters who say the same about Trump, 77.

Majorities of Black voters, young voters, and women say Biden is too old, the survey shows.

The Bloomberg News/Morning Consult swing states survey also found that immigration is rising as a key issue. While 35% of voters say the economy is the No. 1 issue, the share of voters citing immigration has increased from 9% to 16% since October.

Trump's lead appears to be strongest in North Carolina, where he's 9 points (50% to 41%) ahead of Biden. It was the only swing state in which the former president received at least 50% of support.

Trump won North Carolina in the 2020 election by little more than 1 percentage point.

The former president's lead is narrowest in the upper-Midwest. Biden trails Trump in Wisconsin by 4 percentage points and in Michigan by 2 percentage points.

The poll found that Trump maintains a 6-point lead over Biden in Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, and Pennsylvania. Biden won each of those states in 2020.

The Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll also found that 6 in 10 voters say Trump is dangerous, though voters were more likely to describe the former president as mentally fit than the incumbent.

The poll was conducted online Feb. 12-20 among 4,955 registered voters in the seven swing states. The margin of error in all states was 1 percentage point.