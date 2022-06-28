Poll: Democrats Losing Support Among Asian, Pacific Islander Voters in Battleground States

Democrats are losing support among Asian-American and Pacific-Islander voters in four Senate battleground states, according to a new poll.

Conducted by Civiqs for Justice Unites Us, the poll revealed that Democrats may need to devote more resources to rally Asian-American and Pacific-Islander (AAPI) voters who are concerned about the economy, The Hill reports.

According to the poll, AAPI voters favor Democrats 55% to 34% on the generic ballot, but less so in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, and Arizona, where Democrats lead Republicans 53% to 43%.

According to The Hill, exit polls from 2020 showed AAPI voters preferred President Joe Biden 61% to 34%. The current plunge in support mirrors the president's job approval numbers overall; according to a recent USA Today-Suffolk poll, Biden's approval rating fell to 39%.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval, a Democrat and the co-chairman of Justice Unites Us, told The Hill that Democrats need to concentrate their efforts on AAPI voters if they want to retain their congressional majorities.

"If Democrats are going to win this November, we must mobilize the AAPI community, and we must begin that work now," he said in a statement. "While it's clear that our party has lost ground due to the challenging electoral environment, there is still tremendous opportunity with AAPI voters if we invest in mobilizing and turnout.

"Our community is poised to once again play an outsized role in November as long as we do the work without delay."

AAPI voters are most concerned about jobs and the economy, the cost of living, gun control and election integrity, the poll showed.

Among this demographic in battleground states, 54% say voting rights and election integrity are 1 of the 3 most important issues likely to sway their votes, with jobs and the economy and the rising cost of living also being listed as top concerns.

Making up nearly 8% of the population, Americans with Asian-American and Pacific-Islander ancestry comprise the most rapidly growing demographic in the country.

It's estimated that 8.6 million Americans are of East Asian heritage, such as Chinese, Korean and Japanese; 7.6 million are of Southeast Asian heritage, such as Filipino, Vietnamese and Cambodian; and 5.3 million are of South Asian heritage, such as Indian and Pakistani, according to The Hill.

The Civiqs-Justice Unites Us poll was conducted from June 10 to June 14, according to The Hill. No Margin of error was provided.