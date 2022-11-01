×
Tags: poll | congress | republicans | biden

Trafalgar Poll: 80 Percent Say GOP Will Win Control in Midterms

(Newsmax)

Tuesday, 01 November 2022 01:28 PM EDT

Just over 80% of likely voters say they believe Republicans will win control of Congress or at least one chamber, according to a new poll by The Trafalgar Group and the Convention of States Action.

Highlights of the poll, released Tuesday:

  • 50.2% say Republicans will win control of the House and Senate.
  • 30.3% said the GOP will win control of one chamber and the Democrats will retain control of the other.
  • 19.5% say the Democrats will maintain control of the House and Senate.
  • 75.4% say President Joe Biden and Democrat leadership have not made a strong enough case as to why the party's candidates should earn voters' support in the midterms.
  • 24.6% say Biden and Democrat leadership had made a strong enough case as to why Democrat candidates should earn voters' support.

"The American people are wise, pragmatic, and understand what needs to be done to get the nation back on track, despite the fact that so many elected officials in Washington, D.C., do not," said Mark Meckler, President of the Convention of States.

"In the final estimation, voters – even Democratic voters – have determined that the current leadership is not getting it done, and believe Republicans will sweep big on election day. However, our previous polling shows that Republicans have also failed to make a strong enough case to voters, and thus should be mindful that – if they succeed – the public has high expectations for them to fulfill campaign promises and deliver solutions."

The poll, conducted Oct. 25-30, surveyed 1,080 likely voters. The margin of error is plus/minus 2.9%.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Tuesday, 01 November 2022 01:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

