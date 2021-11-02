Harris Poll: GOP Slightly Ahead in Generic Congressional Ballot Survey

In a poll conducted ahead of next year's midterm election, Republicans made out slightly better than Democrats on a generic congressional ballot, though both parties showed negative approval ratings, The Hill reports.

The Harvard Center for American Political Studies-Harris Poll survey, which was shared exclusively with The Hill, shows that 45% of registered voters would vote for a Republican candidate in their congressional district, compared with 42% who would support a Democrat and 13% who are unsure.

But the parties are about even when it comes to approval ratings. Democrats have 38% approval and 55% disapproval, while Republicans have 39% approval and 54% disapproval.

''The public is once again sour on the president, the Democrats, the economy and the Republicans. Given the Democrats are in charge, this hurts them more and the Republicans now have the edge in any election,'' pollster Mark Penn told The Hill.

Several recent generic congressional ballots show Republicans and Democrats neck and neck, with YouGov showing 44% support for Democrats and 42% support for the GOP, and NBC/The Wall Street Journal showing 47% support for Democrats and 45% for Republicans.

Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll surveyed 1,578 registered voters from Oct. 26 to 28, 2021. Since this was an online survey, a probability of confidence is not reported.