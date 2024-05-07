Generation Lab Poll: Most College Students Have Little Interest in Protests

Only a small minority of college students say they are participating in anti-Israel protests on campuses — and few view the Israel-Hamas war as an important issue, according to a new poll by Generation Lab.
Here are how the results, shared with Axios, break down:
- Just 8% say they have joined in protests on their campuses.
- 34% say they blame Hamas for the war, compared to 19% who say they hold Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responsible. Only 12% blame the Israeli people, and 12% blame President Joe Biden.
- 65% say occupying campus buildings is unacceptable.
- 90% say blocking pro-Israel students from sections of the campus is unacceptable.
- 58% say it is unacceptable to refuse an order to disperse from a university.
- The war was ranked the least important issue facing them out of nine choices.
- Healthcare reform came in the most important issue, followed by educational funding and access, and economic fairness and opportunity.
- 45% say they support the protests strongly or a little bit, compared to 24% who say they were strongly or a little bit opposed. Thirty percent said they were neutral.
The poll, conducted May 3-6, surveyed 1,250 students nationwide from two-year and four-year schools. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.7 percentage points.
Jeffrey Rodack ✉
Jeffrey Rodack, who has nearly a half century in news as a senior editor and city editor for national and local publications, has covered politics for Newsmax for nearly seven years.
© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.