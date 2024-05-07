Generation Lab Poll: Most College Students Have Little Interest in Protests

Only a small minority of college students say they are participating in anti-Israel protests on campuses — and few view the Israel-Hamas war as an important issue, according to a new poll by Generation Lab.

Here are how the results, shared with Axios, break down:

Just 8% say they have joined in protests on their campuses.

34% say they blame Hamas for the war, compared to 19% who say they hold Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responsible. Only 12% blame the Israeli people, and 12% blame President Joe Biden.

65% say occupying campus buildings is unacceptable.

90% say blocking pro-Israel students from sections of the campus is unacceptable.

58% say it is unacceptable to refuse an order to disperse from a university.

The war was ranked the least important issue facing them out of nine choices.

Healthcare reform came in the most important issue, followed by educational funding and access, and economic fairness and opportunity.

45% say they support the protests strongly or a little bit, compared to 24% who say they were strongly or a little bit opposed. Thirty percent said they were neutral.

The poll, conducted May 3-6, surveyed 1,250 students nationwide from two-year and four-year schools. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.7 percentage points.