Tags: poll | colleges | students | protests

Generation Lab Poll: Most College Students Have Little Interest in Protests

Tuesday, 07 May 2024 12:19 PM EDT

Only a small minority of college students say they are participating in anti-Israel protests on campuses — and few view the Israel-Hamas war as an important issue, according to a new poll by Generation Lab.

Here are how the results, shared with Axios, break down:

  • Just 8% say they have joined in protests on their campuses.
  • 34% say they blame Hamas for the war, compared to 19% who say they hold Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responsible. Only 12% blame the Israeli people, and 12% blame President Joe Biden.
  • 65% say occupying campus buildings is unacceptable.
  • 90% say blocking pro-Israel students from sections of the campus is unacceptable.
  • 58% say it is unacceptable to refuse an order to disperse from a university.
  • The war was ranked the least important issue facing them out of nine choices.
  • Healthcare reform came in the most important issue, followed by educational funding and access, and economic fairness and opportunity.
  • 45% say they support the protests strongly or a little bit, compared to 24% who say they were strongly or a little bit opposed. Thirty percent said they were neutral.

The poll, conducted May 3-6, surveyed 1,250 students nationwide from two-year and four-year schools. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.7 percentage points.

Jeffrey Rodack

Jeffrey Rodack, who has nearly a half century in news as a senior editor and city editor for national and local publications, has covered politics for Newsmax for nearly seven years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


