CNBC Poll: GOP Has 15-Point Lead on Issue of Handling Inflation

With the midterm elections three weeks away, the GOP has a double-digit lead over Democrats on key economic issues, such as inflation, according to a new CNBC All-America Economic Survey.

Published Thursday, the poll found 42% of respondents believe Republicans are better able to handle the issue of inflation, while 27% said they think Democrats can better address the issue.

On the issue of taxes, 40% said Republicans can handle the issue better versus the 29% who said Democrats can do a better job.

When it comes to reducing the federal deficit, 36% of respondents believe Republicans can better address the issue, while 25% of respondents think Democrats can handle it better, the poll found.

According to the survey, 43% of respondents said Republicans are better suited to create jobs versus 33% who said Democrats.

CNBC's Republican and Democrat pollsters agreed the poll's numbers on economic questions look similar to 2014, when the GOP maintained control of the House and took control of the Senate.

"We tested a number of economic issues and Republicans just kind of ran the table, all except for on the cost of healthcare," Micah Roberts, partner at Public Opinion Strategies, told CNBC. "If this election were just about the economy, which we know it's not, but if it were just about the economy, this would be a complete shellacking."

Though Democrats have a 4-point advantage on "looking out for the middle class," 42% to 38%, that is down from 2018, when they held a 12-point advantage. They do, however, have a double-digit lead on Republicans when it comes to which party is best to cut healthcare costs, 44% to 28%.

"The way things are moving overall and the way things look, it's definitely more of an uphill climb for Democrats and maybe slightly slanted downwards for Republicans," Jay Campbell, partner at Hart Research, told CNBC.

The poll was conducted Oct. 13-16 by Hart Research, who served as the Democrat pollsters, and Public Opinion Strategies, who served as the Republican pollsters. It surveyed 800 registered voters nationwide and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.