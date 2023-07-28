Poll: Voters Say US Doomed If Their Candidate Loses in '24

A new Rassmussen Reports poll finds that many U.S. voters believe the country is doomed if their preferred 2024 candidate loses the presidential election.

According to the poll released Friday, 42% said the country is doomed if former President Donald Trump does not reclaim office in 2024, while 40% believe the same for President Joe Biden.

According to the data, most voters, 53% said they do not believe that to be true in either case.

Among those with a pessimistic outlook on the race, 26% and 25% respectively say they "strongly agree" that the nation is headed downhill should their candidate lose.

Along party lines, 67% of Democrats say the country is doomed if Biden fails in his reelection bid, while 61% of Republicans say the same if Trump loses, according to the poll.

Pulse Opinion Research conducted the poll with 989 likely U.S. voters between July 23-25, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

According to the poll, 24 % of voters do not see such a dramatic outcome from the election.

The RealClear Politics average of national polls has Biden less than 1 percentage point above Trump 45% to 44.1%.

Gallup reported Friday that Biden has a 40.7% job approval rating in the 10th quarter of his presidency despite a slight drop in the rate of inflation.

According to Gallup, only former President Jimmy Carter had a lower approval rating in his presidency, logging a 30.7% approval rating in 1979.

Former President Donald Trump's rating in the 10th quarter of his administration in 2019 was 42.7%.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that newly released research shows social media algorithms may be increasing the political divide in the nation and do little to change people's minds.

"Algorithms are extremely influential in terms of what people see on the platform, and in terms of shaping their on-platform experience," Joshua Tucker, co-director of the Center for Social Media and Politics at New York University and one of the leaders of the research project, told the Post.

"Despite the fact that we find this big impact in people's on-platform experience, we find very little impact in changes to people's attitudes about politics and even people's self-reported participation around politics."

According to the report, social media feeds were altered for users to see if they would change their beliefs if additional information was provided.

The results found little impact on the beliefs users had, the report said.