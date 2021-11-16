Poll: Most Americans Want Biden to Step Aside After One Term

Most Americans want President Joe Biden to step aside for another candidate to be the Democratic presidential nominee in 2024, a new poll finds.

According to the Hill-HarrisX poll released Tuesday in The Hill, 61% of voters prefer that Biden not seek reelection.

Just 24% of respondents supported a reelection bid, and another 15% said they were unsure if he should run again.

In results that broke along party lines, 87% of Republicans said he should not run again, compared with 37% of Democrats.

While that result may be expected, 59% of independents also think he should serve just one term.

According to the poll, 46% of voters believe Biden has accomplished less than they expected in his first 10 months in office, compared with 23% who say he has done more than they expected, and 31% who said he has done what they expected him to do in office.

According to the publication, the poll was conducted online with 921 registered voters Nov. 9-10 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.

The poll may be mirroring others that show the president's approval rating plummeting since late August with the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, rising inflation, supply chain shortages, and his COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal workers and companies with more than 100 employees.

According to the political website FiveThirtyEight, Biden's approval went underwater around Aug. 23, about a week before the last U.S. forces left Afghanistan.

The president started his administration with an approval rating of 53%, according to that site's aggregated poll from other national polls.

That dropped to 47.2% approving his job on Aug. 30, compared with 47.5% disapproving.

The declining approval continued through August, September, October and November, to 51.7% disapproving as of today, compared with 42.8% approving his performance.

Another factor that may have contributed to the recent poll results looking for Biden to step aside in 2024 was the surprise losses on Election Day, with Republican Glenn Youngkin defeating former G Democraticov. Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia governor's race.

Another Democrat, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, narrowly won reelection against former Republican state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli in a race that was not supposed to be close, according to The Associated Press.

Even Vice President Kamala Harris' approval ratings are falling, reaching as low as 29% in some polls, adding to tension between her and the president, CNN reported this week.