Sixty-three percent of Americans say they wish President Joe Biden would give more attention to the most important issues facing families, according to a new Monmouth University poll.

Here are highlights from the poll, released on Thursday.

31% say he is giving enough attention to the key issues, while 6% had no opinion.

46% listed inflation as an extremely important issue. It was followed by elections and voting [38%], crime (37%], immigration [34%], jobs and unemployment [32%], domestic terrorism and hate groups [32%], abortion [30%], racial inequality [25%], gun control [24%], climate change [23%], and left wing radical and socialists [20%].

37% say they are struggling to remain where they are financially, compared to 51% who say they are financially stable. Eleven percent say they are improving financially.

34% say increase in gas price have caused them a great deal of financial hardships, compared to 33% who say it has caused them some financial hardships. Nineteen percent say it hasn’t caused them much hardship, while 14% say it hasn’t caused them any.

40% say they would rather see Republicans in control of Congress compared to 35% who prefer Democrats keep control.

53% say they disapprove of the job Biden is doing as president, compared to 40% who approve.

The poll, conducted Oct. 13-17, surveyed 808 people. The margin of error is plus or minus 5.2 percentage points.