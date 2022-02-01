Majority of Florida Voters Disapprove of President Biden: Poll

A poll from USA Today-Suffolk University released on Tuesday showed that most Florida voters surveyed disapproved of President Joe Biden's job performance almost 10 months before this year's midterm elections.

The poll showed that 53% of Florida voters disapproved of the president's job performance, with only 39% saying they approved.

Biden performed even worse on the economy, with 57% of Florida voters saying they disapproved, compared with 36% who approved.

The president had a higher approval rating on his administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. But he still scored under a majority at 45%, with 48% disapproving of his response.

In a hypothetical 2024 match-up, Biden trails former President Donald Trump 47% to 44%, a similar margin to Trump's victory in the state in 2020.

He also trails Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a hypothetical 2024 match-up by 8 points, 52% to 44%.

In a hypothetical 2024 primary campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, Biden trails 2016 nominee Hillary Clinton by 3 points, 46% to 43%.

The USA Today-Suffolk University Florida Poll surveyed 500 likely voters in the state from Jan. 26-29, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points at a 95% level of confidence.