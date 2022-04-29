Harvard Youth Poll: Young Voters Plan to Turn Out at Midterms

A Harvard Youth Poll released on Monday shows that younger voters are prepared to match the 2018 midterm's record turnout among their cohorts, the Kennedy School Institute of Politics revealed.

Thirty-six percent of 18-to-29-year-olds said they would "definitely" participate in the 2022 elections, close to the 37% record in 2018.

Among party preferences, the Harvard survey found 55% preferred Democrats to keep Congress, with 34% saying they would prefer Republicans take control.

In addition, President Joe Biden's job approval dropped by 5 points from the same poll conducted in fall 2021 to 41%. That number is down 18% overall in the past year.

The poll also found that 59% of young Black Americans, 43% of young Asian Americans, 37% of young Hispanic Americans, and nearly half of LGBT youth feel "under attack" consistently in the United States.

Further, there was a sharp increase in youth who believe that "political involvement rarely has tangible results" at 36%, that their vote "doesn't make a difference" at 42%, and agreement that "politics today are no longer able to meet the challenges our country is facing" at 56%.

"In the past two election cycles, America's youngest voters have proven themselves to be a formidable voting bloc with a deep commitment to civic engagement. Our new poll shows a pragmatic idealism as they consider the state of our democracy and the concerning challenges they face in their lives," said Mark Gearan, director of the Institute of Politics.

"Elected officials from both parties would benefit from listening to young Americans and as we head into the midterm elections."

The poll of 2,024 18-to-29-year-olds was conducted between March 15 and 30 among U.S. residents age 18 to 29. The margin of error for the total sample is plus or minus 2.89%.