Joe Biden | Polls | poll | biden | approval | congress

Poll: Joe Biden Approval Down 10 Points as Pessimism Grows

joe biden sits at table
President Joe Biden speaks before a meeting with Cuban-American leaders and activists in the State Dining Room of the White House on July 30, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 03 August 2021 10:39 AM

Fifty-two percent of voters approve of the job President Joe Biden is doing, compared to 43% who disapprove, according to a new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll.

The poll results show his approval rating down from 62% in June.

Here are how the results, posted by The Hill, break down:

  • 45% say they approve of the way Congress is doing its job, while 55% disapprove. By comparison, 54% said in June they approve of the job congressional lawmakers were doing, while 46% disapproved.
  • 46% say the U.S. in on the right track, compared to 47% who say its not. In June, 53% said the nation was on the right track and 39% said it was on the wrong track.
  • 43% say the economy is on the right track, while 49% say it is not. By comparison, in June, 49% had said it was on the right track, while 42% said it wasn’t.
  • 36% believe COVID-19 is the most important issue for the U.S. The number marks a 6-point increase from June when the economy and jobs were the chief concerns.

"Overall the country has come down from its mood highs as the Delta variant is putting a crimp in America’s plan to party now and go back to work after Labor Day," Mark Penn, co-director of the poll, told The Hill.

The poll, conducted July 28-29, surveyed 1,788 registered voters. No margin of error was provided.

Tuesday, 03 August 2021 10:39 AM
