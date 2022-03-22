Poll: Rep. Mo Brooks 'Far Behind' in Alabama Senate GOP Primary

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., the Alabama Daily News reports, is running third and "far behind" in a poll for his state's Republican Senate primary. In addition, the Washington Examiner reports that former President Donald Trump may pull his support for Brooks.

The poll, conducted by Cygnal, indicates that retired Army helicopter pilot Mike Durant, who rose to fame during the "Black Hawk Down" incident, is currently leading with 34.6%. Behind him is Katie Britt, the former chief of staff to retiring Republican Sen. Richard Shelby, Ala., at 28.4%. Brooks, who was touted as the undisputed front-runner, now lags behind at 16.1%; 14.1% are undecided.

The March 16-17 poll of likely Republican primary voters mentions that in terms of Trump's endorsement, 39.1% said yes, it matters, 42.4% said it "makes no difference," and 13.8% said it would make them "less likely" to vote for a Trump-endorsed candidate. The poll's margin of error is +/-4 percentage points.

The state's primary is May 24.