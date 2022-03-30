Poll: Mike Durant Holds 10-Point Lead in Alabama GOP Primary

Alabama Republican Senate candidate Mike Durant holds a double-digit advantage over his rivals in the upcoming GOP primary, according to a new poll conducted by The Hill and Emerson College.

The poll is the first nonpartisan survey to show Durant, a former Army pilot, holding a double-digit lead in the race:

33% of GOP primary voters said Durant.

23% said Katie Britt.

12% said Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks.

26% are undecided.

The Hill notes that the poll was conducted after former President Donald Trump rescinded his endorsement of Brooks over comments that he made about the 2020 election.

"Very sad but, since he decided to go in another direction, so have I, and I am hereby withdrawing my Endorsement of Mo Brooks for the Senate. I don't think the great people of Alabama will disagree with me. Election Fraud must be captured and stopped, or we won't have a Country anymore. I will be making a new Endorsement in the near future!" Trump said in a statement last week.

More than half — 52% — of respondents said that Trump's support for a candidate would make them more likely to back that contender.

"Whether Durant or Britt clinches the nomination might depend on who former President Trump chooses to endorse. Among the 26% of Republican primary voters who are undecided, 60% are more likely to vote for a candidate if Trump endorses them," Executive Director of Emerson College Polling Spencer Kimball said in a statement.

The poll from Emerson College and the Hill surveyed 687 Republican primary voters in Alabama from March 25-27, 2022 with a margin of error of +/- 3.7 percentage points.