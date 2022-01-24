49 Percent Strongly Disapprove of Biden's Performance: Rasmussen Poll

Forty-nine percent of likely voters told Rasmussen Reports that they strongly disapprove of President Joe Biden's presidential performance in Monday's daily Presidential Tracking Poll.

Just 19% of likely voters strongly approve of the president's performance, the poll revealed.

In his two-hour press conference last week, Biden was asked by Newsmax's James Rosen why nearly half of voters surveyed say they believe he is mentally unfit to be commander in chief.

Rosen said he posed the question about Biden's cognitive fitness ''with the utmost respect for your life accomplishments and the high office you hold.''

''I'll let you all make the judgment whether they're correct,'' Biden said.

When Rosen continued with his line of questioning, Biden told him, ''I have no idea.''

Separated by a 19-point differential, 40% of respondents in Monday's poll told Rasmussen they approve of Biden's job performance, while 59% said they disapprove.

Before the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan on Aug. 9, 49% approved of Biden and 49% disapproved. Of those, 29% strongly approved and 42% strongly disapproved.

An attempt last week to pivot away from domestic woes and toward international issues didn't help matters much, according to Breitbart, as only 37% approve of the president's management of foreign affairs, while 54% disapprove.

The president's plummeting poll numbers come amid rising inflation, the continuing supply chain crisis and the coronavirus's ongoing impact on the labor market.

Despite praising his administration for ending the war in Afghanistan in September, Biden is reportedly considering sending troops to eastern Europe to confront potential Russian aggression in Ukraine.

On Sunday, the State Department ordered diplomats' families to leave the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, amid heightened fears of a Russian attack on the country.

In an updated travel advisory issued later on Sunday, the State Department urged U.S. citizens in Ukraine to consider leaving the country immediately on commercial flights.

According to Rasmussen, daily tracking results are collected via telephone surveys of 500 likely voters per night and reported on a three-day rolling average basis. The polling company also uses an online survey tool to interview randomly selected participants from a demographically diverse panel, it said.

The margin of error for the full sample of 1,500 likely voters is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points, with a 95% level of confidence.