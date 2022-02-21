×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: politics | moving

Report: Politics Driving Americans to Move

Report: Politics Driving Americans to Move
A truck travels on Interstate 95 past a construction project to add three lanes to the I-95 Rappahannock River Crossing. (Drew Angerer/Getty)

By    |   Monday, 21 February 2022 02:02 PM

A growing number of Americans are moving to areas where their political views are widely popular, NPR reports.

Larry Sabato, the director of the University of Virginia Center for Politics, found in an analysis released last week that "super landslide" counties have grown steadily in past years. The number of counties in which a presidential candidate won 80% or more of the vote has increased from 6% of all 3,143 counties in 2004 to 22% in 2020.

Former President Donald Trump's "blowouts were concentrated in white, rural counties in the Greater South, Interior West, and Great Plains," Sabato notes, "while [President Joe] Biden's were in a smattering of big cities, college towns, and smaller counties with large percentages of heavily Democratic nonwhite voters."

Bill Bishop, author of the book "The Big Sort: Why the Clustering of Like-Minded America is Tearing Us Apart," told NPR that "Groups of like-minded people tend to become more extreme over time in the way that they're like-minded."

He added that in the 14 years since his book’s release, Americans "are still sorting themselves in ways that end up that places are increasingly Republican or increasingly Democratic. Then you can see that playing out in Congress. There are fewer people in the middle. And so politics becomes less about solving our problems anymore. It's about cheering for our side. And so we're stuck."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
A growing number of Americans are moving to areas where their political views are widely popular, NPR reports.
politics, moving
227
2022-02-21
Monday, 21 February 2022 02:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved