America's Afghan Exit Causes Mental Suffering at State Department

Side effects from the abrupt withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan last summer has led to mental health issues for some State Department employees, Politico reports.

The mental anguish is partly the result of calls and emails State Department workers received from desperate Afghanis wanting to leave their country as the Taliban got closer and swiftly assumed power in August.

"The Taliban, you could hear them in the background. You could hear the women in the house screaming. It was awful," a State Department official said in an interview with Politico.

"It’s so scary. You don't know if you're going to be on the phone with someone when they get shot. You don't know if the email you're getting from that person is going to be the last email from them."

State Department staffers described to Politico being "manic" or suffering "a complete mental breakdown" at the time of the U.S.' hasty evacuation from Afghanistan and spoke of the need for mental health support in the aftermath.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan two weeks before the U.S. was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a two-decade war. The insurgents captured all major cities in a matter of days, as Afghan security forces trained and equipped by the U.S. and its allies gave up, the AP reported.

"During crises, like the Afghanistan withdrawal, we work to amplify the availability of these services and remind our employees that it is OK not to be OK, and that asking for help is healthy,” said Ned Price, the State Department’s spokesperson.

Price added, "The mental health ramifications of the Afghanistan evacuation are not over — we expect employees to potentially have adverse mental health in the months and years to come."