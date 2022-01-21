×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: pocan | garland | wisconsin | electors

Dem Rep. Pocan Urges AG Garland to Probe Group of Trump Electors in Wisconsin

Dem Rep. Pocan Urges AG Garland to Probe Group of Trump Electors in Wisconsin

By    |   Friday, 21 January 2022 12:20 PM

Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., is urging Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate 10 people who allegedly claimed to be Wisconsin electors during the 2020 elections.

In a Friday letter to Garland, Pocan said the 10 individuals allegedly "attempted to cast electoral votes in favor of then-President Donald Trump, despite (Joe) Biden’s certified victory by our governor.”

"With less than one year remaining before the next federal elections, it is imperative that the Department of Justice act on this matter to deter other officials who may seek to engage in election fraud," Pocan said.

And, he added in a statement: "When individuals lie and commit fraud about our elections and get away with it, it shatters the most basic levels of trust we have in our democracy."

The Associated Press noted that Biden had carried Wisconsin by about 21,000 votes. The Republican electors who met say they were submitting votes in case the courts overturned Biden’s win.

Pocan announced he will soon be introducing legislation to make this a "specific criminal violation in all future elections."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., is urging Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate 10 people who allegedly claimed to be Wisconsin electors during the 2020 elections.
pocan, garland, wisconsin, electors
176
2022-20-21
Friday, 21 January 2022 12:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved