Dem Rep. Pocan Urges AG Garland to Probe Group of Trump Electors in Wisconsin

Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., is urging Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate 10 people who allegedly claimed to be Wisconsin electors during the 2020 elections.

In a Friday letter to Garland, Pocan said the 10 individuals allegedly "attempted to cast electoral votes in favor of then-President Donald Trump, despite (Joe) Biden’s certified victory by our governor.”

"With less than one year remaining before the next federal elections, it is imperative that the Department of Justice act on this matter to deter other officials who may seek to engage in election fraud," Pocan said.

And, he added in a statement: "When individuals lie and commit fraud about our elections and get away with it, it shatters the most basic levels of trust we have in our democracy."

The Associated Press noted that Biden had carried Wisconsin by about 21,000 votes. The Republican electors who met say they were submitting votes in case the courts overturned Biden’s win.

Pocan announced he will soon be introducing legislation to make this a "specific criminal violation in all future elections."