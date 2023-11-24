Dem Presidential Contender Phillips Won't Run for Reelection

Democrat presidential contender Dean Phillips on Friday said he would not run for reelection to Congress in 2024.

In a statement, Phillips, D-Minn., said serving had been the "honor of a lifetime," but that the time had come for him to move on.

"Seven years have passed, each presenting historic opportunities to practice a brand of optimistic politics that repairs relationships and improves people's lives. We have met those moments, and after three terms it is time to pass the torch," he said.

"The future is very bright, as long as we have the courage and make the choice to seek it. Keep the faith!"

Democratic National Committee staffer Ron Harris, who is running for Phillips' seat, thanked the presidential longshot for his service.

"As Dean leaves this seat, I'm running to ensure our community has strong and effective Democratic leadership that not only reflects our values but reflects the lived experiences of the people who work and raise their families here," Harris said.

"It's time for a new generation of leadership to take on the apathy and cynicism in our politics, fix what's broken in our system, and stand up for working families."