Trump: Philippines Gets 19% Tariff for 'Zero Tariffs' on US

Minutes after calling Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. a "tough negotiator," President Donald Trump announced he has secured a "zero tariff" deal to open free trade for the export of American goods.

But the Philippines will be paying 19% tariffs to export goods and services to America.

"President Ferdinand Marcos, of the Philippines, is just leaving the White House, with all of his many Representatives," Trump wrote Tuesday on Truth Social. "It was a beautiful visit, and we concluded our trade deal, whereby The Philippines is going OPEN MARKET with the United States, and ZERO Tariffs."

"The Philippines will pay a 19% Tariff," Trump added.

Leveraging defense and trade, Trump said the deal comes with a joint military agreement.

"In addition, we will work together militarily," Trump added. "It was a great honor to be with the president. He is highly respected in his country, as he should be."

"He is also a very good, and tough, negotiator. We extend our warmest regards to the wonderful people of the Philippines!" said Trump.

With China a potential Russian-Iran-North Korean axis power in the region, a military agreement with the Philippines stands as important for American national security in the region and worldwide.