Tags: philippines | tariffs | corn | rice

Philippines: US Will Still Pay Tariffs on Rice, Corn, Other Farm Products

Thursday, 24 July 2025 07:02 AM EDT

The Philippines has not removed tariffs on imports from the United States of corn, rice, sugar, fish, pork, and chicken, a senior economic and trade adviser to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Thursday.

Frederick Go, Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs, said in a briefing that the details of a deal with the United States are still being finalized by a technical working group.

President Donald Trump announced a new 19% tariff rate for goods from the Philippines on Tuesday after what he called a "beautiful visit" to the White House by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and said U.S. goods shipped into the Philippines would pay zero tariffs.

2025-02-24
Thursday, 24 July 2025 07:02 AM
