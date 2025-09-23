Lawmakers Press Rubio on Philippines Aid to Counter China Threat

The U.S. house committee on China has urged Washington to ensure funding for the Philippines to counter Beijing's "aggressive and destabilizing actions" in the South China Sea, according to a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, which warns cuts could threaten U.S. security interests.

In the letter seen by Reuters on Tuesday, the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party sought clarity on funding for the Philippine coast guard, noting the State Department had sought a dramatically reduced 2026 budget for International Narcotics Control and Law Enforcement that would "devastate" programs to help its ally stand up to China.

The select committee's letter follows moves by China to further tighten its grip on the strategically located Scarborough Shoal, one of Asia's most contested maritime features, where Philippine and Chinese vessels have clashed repeatedly.

"Beijing has significantly escalated its aggressive activities in the South China Sea, including its efforts to unlawfully assert control over much of the Philippines' exclusive economic zone. (China's) coast guard and maritime militia regularly attack or physically coerce Philippine vessels," the letter said.

"Beijing's actions have only grown more threatening over the last several months, reflecting the immediacy of this threat."

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of office hours. The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter.

The United States has stressed its alliance with the Philippines is "ironclad." The Philippines was among countries whose security funding was exempted in February from U.S. aid freezes.

It was not immediately clear how much of the $336 million Washington allocated for Philippine defense modernization is for maritime security.

China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea and says it is lawfully preventing encroachment on its territory.

China's coast guard last week used water cannon on Philippine boats it said had "illegally invaded China's territorial waters," actions Manila called "provocative and dangerous."

Tensions have escalated since China said it would establish a national nature reserve at Scarborough Shoal, a move Rubio called "another coercive attempt to advance sweeping territorial and maritime claims."

China's foreign ministry last week protested over Rubio's remarks and accused the United States of repeatedly meddling and bringing in other countries to "sow discord and fear."

The house select committee letter said it was imperative future budget requests allow continuation of funding supporting Philippine maritime law enforcement, "as undermining such programs would threaten our national security interests."

It was signed by representatives Greg Stanton, Seth Moulton and ranking member Raja Krishnamoorthi.

The letter mentioned recent standoffs, including a near collision between a Chinese navy ship and a Philippine coast guard vessel at Scarborough Shoal, which the committee said could have led to Manila invoking a 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty with Washington.

The Philippines in 2023 successfully lobbied for more specificity in the treaty to include U.S. defense from attacks "anywhere in the South China Sea" including on coast guard vessels.