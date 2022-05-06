Trump on Philly Crime: '562 Homicides! That's a War Zone; That's Not a City'

Former President Donald Trump hit Democrats for the rising crime in their cities, pointing in particular to Philadelphia during a Save America rally in western Pennsylvania on Friday night.

"Last year, Philadelphia broke all records for murders," Trump told his Greensburg, Pennsylvania, rally, which aired live on Newsmax. "Listen to this: This is an American city with 562 homicides — 562! — that's a war zone. That's not a city."

Trump blasted Democrats for their soft-on-crime policies and defund the police movements.

"Democrats are the party of crime, the party of chaos, and the party of death," Trump continued. "They are, whether you hate saying it or like saying it: They're the party of death."

Trump, stumping for Pennsylvania Senate GOP primary candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz, called on his supporters to vote for public safety in this November's midterm elections.

"Republicans are the party of law, order and life," Trump continued. "Yeah, and you know what else? Republicans are the party of the American dream.

"They really are the party of the American dream, which is being taken away from you. If you want to make our country safer for violent criminals, vote for the radical Democrats.

"If you want to make it safer for your family, your children, and for law-abiding Americans, you must vote for Republicans. You must."

