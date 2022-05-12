Rep. Sessions to Newsmax: DOJ Making FBI Do 'Dirty Work' With Parent Probes

There is "no doubt" that the Department of Justice has politicized the FBI once again by pushing it to open multiple investigations into parents who protest education policies on masks and curriculum choices, Rep. Pete Sessions said on Newsmax Thursday, while responding to new whistleblower revelations.

"They have put the FBI in charge of doing their dirty work and this is where the FBI director needs to stand up and take a hard stand," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "Perhaps his job is being threatened."

But, Sessions said he believes FBI Director Christopher Wray is a man with integrity, but he is "allowing his department to handle political activity rather than real law enforcement threats against the nation."

The whistleblowers have disclosed specifics of the FBI's multiple investigations into the protesting parents, according to a letter from Republican members of the House Judiciary Committee to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Sessions said that if there are instances in a particular city's school board meetings, "figure that out," but "we've not had instances where people have shown up and threatened school board members. They've been asking questions that they took as a threat."

Meanwhile, protests have grown outside the homes of conservative-leaning Supreme Court justices after the leak of a draft decision overturning the Roe v. Wade abortion ruling, but the FBI and DOJ are not investigating the protesters and lawmakers aren't getting answers about why more isn't being done.

"These are the questions that Congressman Jim Jordan and others, Ken Buck, have asked, and they expect the answers, but Merrick Garland has chosen that he will not respond, which is very typical of not just this Biden administration but actually of what is happening in Congress," said Sessions.

He added that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris "have chosen not to listen."

"They are not ready to lead and they are not ready to serve and that's why this November is going to be a big outpouring, to throw the Democrats, the socialists, and the communists out of office," said the congressman.

Sessions offered further comment on the producer price index report on Thursday showing that the nation's wholesale prices have climbed by 11% in April over one year ago, and on reports that the Biden administration is shutting down oil drilling leases in the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska.

"They have made friends with inflation," he said of Democrats and the White House. "They want America free enterprise to fall to its knees, and then they want to be the arsonist that started this and then be the firefighter to deliver hundreds of billions of dollars, trillions of dollars, to save the economy and the individuals.

"We will not be fooled. If there's a red wave in November, you folks, Republicans will have a lot of fires to put out."

