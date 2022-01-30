Peter Schweizer Outlines 31 Million Reasons 'Biden Is Soft on China'

The man who wrote the book on the Biden family's influence peddling with China, Peter Schweizer, outlined the $31 million in business deals and ties with Chinese spies in a New York Post opinion piece.

"For those wondering why Joe Biden is soft on China, consider this never-before-reported revelation: The Biden family has done five deals in China totaling some $31 million arranged by individuals with direct ties to Chinese intelligence — some reaching the very top of China’s spy agency," Schweizer wrote.

"Indeed, every known deal that the Biden family enjoyed with Beijing was reached courtesy of individuals with spy ties. And Joe Biden personally benefited from his family’s foreign deals."

Schweizer's missive offered excerpts from his recently released book "Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win," confirming the allegations with emails from the famed Hunter Biden laptop story that was suppressed by liberal media before the 2020 presidential election.

"Email records back him up to the extent that they show Hunter's businesses paying some of his father’s bills while he was vice president of the United States," Schweizer concluded. "This means that Joe Biden benefited from these financial deals that happened courtesy of executives linked to Chinese spies.

"Americans deserve answers as to why the Bidens received some $31 million and what promises or influence it bought. If Washington is to restore what's left of its credibility, Congress must launch wide-ranging and serious investigations into the Biden family's China cash haul and the resultant national security implications."

Among the sketchy business deals outlined by Schweizer:

Estimated $20 million with a Chinese investment fund called Bohai Harvest RST, as he first reported in 2018. $5 million with Burnham Asset Management $188,000+ plus as Hunter Biden teamed up with China's "Dragon Head." $6 million CEFC China Energy, as also revealed in a Senate investigation into Hunter Biden's activities. $1 million for Hunter Biden to serve as CEFC Patrick Ho's attorney.

"Patrick Ho, was arrested on bribery charges by the FBI for offering money to African officials in exchange for energy deals," Schweizer wrote. "He immediately called James Biden, Joe Biden's brother, looking for Hunter Biden.

"Hunter was soon hired by CEFC to be Patrick Ho's defense attorney despite his little experience in criminal defense. CEFC paid Hunter a $1 million fee. Hunter referred to Patrick Ho as 'the f**king spy chief of China,' according to leaked audio obtained by RealClearPolitics."

Schweizer noted the deals all had links to Chinese intelligence and "sometimes" to the "highest levels."

"But there is also the curious fact that in 2014, Hunter Biden took the unusual step of telling the Secret Service that he did not want protection when he traveled overseas," his opinion piece continued. "The request happened shortly after he began securing deals in Beijing."