Pete Navarro: California Infected With 'Spy Transmitted Disease'

Outgoing White House trade adviser Pete Navarro sounded off on Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., for his "lecturing" in Congress about impropriety while remaining silent on the intelligence showing he was infiltrated by Chinese spy Fang Fang.

"Yeah, if I can be a little crude here: The STD is now the 'spy transmitted disease' there in California," Navarro told Fox News' "Justice" with Judge Jeanine Pirro.

"She not only slept with Swalwell, but she went up and down the coast sleeping with mayors. This is the ultimate honey pot."

Navarro, who has long been hawkish on the Chinese Communist Party, rejected Swalwell's authority on the subject after U.S. intelligence has warned him he was close to a known Chinese operative who has since left the country.

"This is what the Chinese do," Navarro, who wrote a number of books on malign Chinese influence, including "Crouching Tiger: What China's Militarism Means for the World," told host Pirro. "They try to ensnare you with money and favors, this, that, and the other thing."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has kept Swalwell on the House Intelligence Committee and the House Judiciary Committee, the former of which is problematic amid the reports of being compromised.

"That guy, [Swalwell] I'm so sick of that guy standing up in the well of Congress, high and mighty, lecturing Donald Trump or anybody else," Navarro concluded.

"Come on, just get rid of that guy. Come on."