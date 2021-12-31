Billionaire Thiel, Trump Jr. to Co-Host Fundraisers for Cheney Challenger

Donald Trump Jr. and technology billionaire Peter Thiel are slated to co-host a pair of January fundraisers for the Trump-backed primary challenger running against Rep. Liz Cheney, Politico reported.

Harriet Hageman is opposing Cheney, R-Wyo., one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump in January.

The former president, who has vowed to unseat those who voted against him, endorsed Hageman in September.

Politico reported Thursday that an invitation sent to GOP donors said Thiel, a PayPal co-founder and early Facebook investor, will host a fundraiser for Hageman's campaign at his Miami home on Jan. 26.

On the same day, Thiel also is scheduled to host a separate event benefiting the pro-Hageman Wyoming Values PAC.

Trump Jr. and girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle are listed as the special guests for both fundraisers, Politico reported.

Politico reported that the libertarian-minded Thiel, who already has donated the maximum-allowed $5,800 to Hageman’s campaign, is supporting the attorney due to his friendship with Donald Trump and his opposition to Cheney's hawkish views on defense and foreign policy.

Cheney is one of two anti-Trump Republicans on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s partisan House select committee investigating events surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Through the end of September, the daughter for former Vice President Dick Cheney had more than $3.6 million in her campaign account, Politico said.

Hageman raised about $300,000 in the first three weeks of her campaign, the Casper Star Tribune reported.

Cheney, who had 10 more weeks than Hageman to fundraise this past quarter, raised $1.7 million in the third quarter.

Hageman released her first paid ad, titled "Ride for the Brand," on Dec. 8, the Star Tribune said.

"Cheney doesn’t Ride for the Brand; she has instead joined Democrat Nancy Pelosi and the radical liberals in their relentless war on President Donald Trump," a press release on the ad stated. "Hageman, in contrast, will stand by Wyoming when she is elected."

Thiel also has donated to Republican Joe Kent, who's challenging Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash. Herrera Beutler was another House GOP member who voted to impeach Trump.

The billionaire also has made a pair of record-breaking $10 million contributions to super PACs backing two senate candidates — Arizona Republican Blake Masters and Ohio Republican J.D. Vance.