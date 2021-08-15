×
Pete King: Taliban Takeover Is a Launchpad for Terrorism

Taliban fighters drive an Afghan National Army (ANA) vehicle through the streets of Laghman province on August 15, 2021. (AFP via Getty)

By    |   Sunday, 15 August 2021 05:44 PM

Pete King decried President Joe Biden's "precipitous withdrawal" of troops from Afghanistan, saying it would create a "launching pad for terrorist attacks similar to 9/11."

The Taliban on Sunday seized control of Jalalabad and entered Kabul. In roughly a week, the group has already taken possession of the majority of Afghanistan.

In an Instagram post, former New York Rep. Pete King wrote, "this Taliban takeover will allow Islamist terrorists to use Afghanistan as a launching pad for terrorist attacks similar to 9/11 and take away our intelligence capacity to monitor Pakistan's nuclear Arsenal and keep them from falling under Islamist control.

"Biden's failure to coordinate an orderly withdrawal from Afghanistan is a shameful moment in American diplomacy," he added.

The United States and NATO spent billions of dollars over two decades to bolster Afghan security forces, but the majority of the country was taken over in a matter of weeks. Now, according to Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen, the insurgents are "awaiting a peaceful transfer of Kabul city."

Shaheen mentioned that he expects an unconditional surrender of the central government. And according to a statement released by the Taliban, "No one's life, property and dignity will be harmed and the lives of the citizens of Kabul will not be at risk."

