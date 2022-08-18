×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: pete sessions | inflation | reduction | act | midterms

Rep. Pete Sessions to Newsmax: Biden Tax Law Will Send Business Overseas

(Newsmax/"Prime News")

By    |   Thursday, 18 August 2022 09:35 PM EDT

The Inflation Reduction Act will not only not reduce inflation, but it will increase taxes, stifling American free enterprise, raising prices, and sending jobs and business overseas, according to Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, on Newsmax.

"Republicans do not believe at all that this will be a reduction of inflation," Sessions told Thursday's "Prime News" with Jenn Pellegrino.

"They're going to tax people who go to work. They're going to tax the small businesses."

Session added to Pellegrino, that "will not only push jobs back overseas," but it will also force drug prices to go even higher, too, as it stifles research and development.

"What will happen is you will have more companies that move overseas," Sessions continued. "You will have pharmaceutical companies quit making the next generation of drugs, and you will see that these 87,000 new IRS agents are there to just halt the free-enterprise system."

American voters are going to have to respond at the ballot box in this November's midterm elections, Sessions urged.

"Republicans won't tolerate this," he said, adding, "The American people will speak and speak loudly in November. That'll turn back what I believe is outrageous spending by the big government, and we will have an answer for that."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The Inflation Reduction Act will not only not reduce inflation, but it will increase taxes, stifling American free enterprise, raising prices, and sending jobs and business overseas, according to Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, on Newsmax. "Republicans do not believe at all ...
pete sessions, inflation, reduction, act, midterms
251
2022-35-18
Thursday, 18 August 2022 09:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved