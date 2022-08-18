Rep. Pete Sessions to Newsmax: Biden Tax Law Will Send Business Overseas

The Inflation Reduction Act will not only not reduce inflation, but it will increase taxes, stifling American free enterprise, raising prices, and sending jobs and business overseas, according to Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, on Newsmax.

"Republicans do not believe at all that this will be a reduction of inflation," Sessions told Thursday's "Prime News" with Jenn Pellegrino.

"They're going to tax people who go to work. They're going to tax the small businesses."

Session added to Pellegrino, that "will not only push jobs back overseas," but it will also force drug prices to go even higher, too, as it stifles research and development.

"What will happen is you will have more companies that move overseas," Sessions continued. "You will have pharmaceutical companies quit making the next generation of drugs, and you will see that these 87,000 new IRS agents are there to just halt the free-enterprise system."

American voters are going to have to respond at the ballot box in this November's midterm elections, Sessions urged.

"Republicans won't tolerate this," he said, adding, "The American people will speak and speak loudly in November. That'll turn back what I believe is outrageous spending by the big government, and we will have an answer for that."

