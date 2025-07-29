WATCH TV LIVE

Hegseth Has Discussed Tennessee Gubernatorial Bid

Tuesday, 29 July 2025 09:36 PM EDT

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has privately discussed running for governor next year in Tennessee, NBC News reported Tuesday.

Such a move would require Hegseth to resign as defense secretary. Hegseth resides in Sumner County, Tennessee, just outside Nashville.

NBC News reported the discussions centered on what it takes to run and the chances of winning, according to the report, citing two sources. One of the conversations took place within the past three weeks and was framed as a serious discussion, according to the report.

It's unclear if Hegseth would actually leave the Pentagon for a gubernatorial bid, only that he's at least considered the option, according to the report. The Pentagon told NBC News it's not happening.

"Fake news — NBC is so desperate for attention, they are shopping around a made-up story ... again. Only two options exist: Either the 'sources' are imaginary or these reporters are getting punked. Secretary Hegseth's focus remains solely on serving under President [Donald] Trump and advancing the America first mission at the Department of Defense," Pentagon chief spokesman Sean Parnell told NBC News.

Outgoing Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is term limited, setting up an open contest in 2026. Republican Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty of Tennessee have both been linked to the post, though neither has announced a bid. Other Republican heavy hitters in the state are weighing bids. 

Hegseth could face eligibility issues. He has lived in Tennessee since 2022, but state law says candidates must have lived in the state for seven years prior to the election, according to the report.

