Buttigieg Hits Back on McConnell Criticism of 'Woke Initiatives'

By    |   Tuesday, 28 February 2023 05:16 PM EST

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has been embroiled in controversies related to air travel delays, the FAA, government jet use, and train derailments.

On Tuesday he pushed back after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., criticized him for focusing on what the GOP leader called "woke initiatives" instead of the freight-train derailment in Palestine, Ohio.

"Even amidst a catalog of crises on his watch, from this and other recent train derailments to the meltdown in air travel back during the holiday season, Secretary Buttigieg has seemed more interested in pursuing press coverage for woke initiatives and climate nonsense than in attending to basic elements of his day job," McConnell said on the Senate floor, The Hill reported.

Politics
Tuesday, 28 February 2023 05:16 PM
