PETA Calls for Fauci's Retirement: 'Leave Now'

Dr. Anthony Fauci's allusions to retirement were met with a warm welcome from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

In a statement issued Monday, the animal rights group accused Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, of having ''harmed millions of animals'' while suggesting he ''leave now'' and make room for a ''forward-thinking leader.''

On Tuesday, Fauci qualified statements about his retirement that he made Monday, telling The Hill: ''I'm not going to retire. No, no, I'm not going to retire. I may step down from my current position at some time.''

But President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser did not say which position he would be stepping down from, but it is believed he is alluding to his role as NIAID director.

But speaking on the mention of retirement, PETA Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo reacted to Fauci's original message, expressing satisfaction but wishing it would come sooner.

''PETA welcomes Anthony Fauci's retirement announcement, but we have a suggestion: Leave now,'' Guillermo's statement began.

''Under his direction, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has harmed millions of animals, including tens of thousands of monkeys in failed AIDS experiments that have not produced a marketable vaccine to prevent HIV and dogs who have been subjected to hideous experiments.''

The statement then called on Fauci to ''make way immediately for a forward-thinking leader who will admit that experiments on animals have been an utter failure and implement modern, human-relevant research methods, such as those described in PETA scientists' Research Modernization Deal.''

The ''deal'' calls for a plan to phase out experiments on animals.