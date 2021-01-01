Sen. Perdue: Quarantine 'Terrible Timing' but Campaign Goes On

Sen. David Perdue, who is in quarantine with his wife after coming into close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19, said Friday he and his wife have tested negative and they will continue participating in the events leading up to next week's runoff elections in Georgia as if he were there in person.

"It's terrible timing, but we are not going to miss a step," the Georgia Republican told Fox News Friday afternoon. "This is just part of the year we've been in."

President Donald Trump will hold a rally on Jan. 4 for Perdue and GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who will face off against Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, respectively, the day after in runoff races that could determine partisan control of the Senate.

New polls are showing the Democrats ahead, based on the nearly 2.8 million early ballots that have been cast in the race, and when asked if he thinks the election will be fair, Perdue replied that it will be a "tight election."

"I've never believed in these polls," he said. "They had me down eight to 10 points and we won by two. As a matter of fact, 52.5% voted against the Democratic agenda and Jon Ossoff in my race [in November]."

However, changes are needed in Georgia's election system, which has come under fire by Trump after the presidential election.

"We have a double standard [on] signature verification, and there have been vagaries around that," said Perdue.

He also discussed the ongoing fight over Trump's call for $2,000 COVID-19 stimulus checks and how it could affect his chances in the race.

"This should have been done back in September," he said. "Those of us who fought for those and put those bills up knew that we needed help back then, when the first round ran out ... we knew that in the fall we would need more help, and the Democrats blocked it several times going into the presidential election. They didn't want to give President Trump a win."